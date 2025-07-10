Chargers WR receives the warning that fans have been waiting for
When the Los Angeles Chargers selected wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were hoping he would provide Justin Herbert with an elite weapon for years to come.
Needless to say, Johnston's first couple of seasons in the pros have not exactly gone according to plan. He managed just 38 catches for 431 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his rookie campaign, and last year, he caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight scores.
Did the TCU product show improvement in Year 2? Sure, but he also struggled with drops and inconsistency, making him arguably the most frustrating player on the Chargers' roster.
So, could Los Angeles already be losing patience with Johnston? Daniel Popper of The Athletic feels it's a possibility.
"That road will be exceedingly more difficult this year for Johnston because of the moves the Chargers made in the offseason," Popper wrote. "They signed Mike Williams in free agency, and Williams is one of Justin Herbert’s all-time favorite targets. They drafted two receivers in second-rounder Tre’ Harris and fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith. All three of those receivers play primarily on the outside, where Johnston plays."
In other words, Johnston is going to have to work for it in training camp and preseason, which definitely puts considerable pressure on the 6-foot-4 wide out.
While it's important to keep in mind that Johnston is still just 23 years old, the Chargers are trying to contend for a Super Bowl now, so results matter. If Johnston is unable to produce at a satisfactory level, his starting job in LA could be in jeopardy.
