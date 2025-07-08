Los Angeles Chargers UDFA could end up being their best weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their entire backfield this offseason, signing Najee Harris in free agency, selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft and then bagging undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders.
While Harris is expected to be the starter and many are anticipating that Hampton will become the featured back before long, Chargers fans — and NFL fanatics in general — may be grossly underesetimating the potential impact of Sanders.
Yes, Sanders went undrafted, largely due to a myriad of injury issues he dealt with over his final couple of collegiate campaigns. Knee, shoulder and ankle injuries plagued Sanders in 2023 and 2024, which came on the heels of a brilliant 2022 campaign in which he racked up 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry.
The 23-year-old began his career at Arkansas and spent three seasons there before transferring to South Carolina, where he rattled off 881 yards and 11 scores while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt in a solid comeback year in 2024. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Hampton obviously comes with more cachet, having put together a truly remarkable stretch at North Carolina, but Sanders was arguably more impressive against stronger SEC competition in 2022. He also looked pretty good last season, once again in the SEC.
There does exist a world in which Sanders could ultimately become the Chargers' top running back moving forward. His six-foot, 230-pound frame is certainly impressive. Couple that with his sneaky speed, and he may develop into a dynamic weapon on the professional level.
Obviously, no one can guarantee Sanders' success, but it's hard not to like the 22-year-old's chances heading into his debut NFL campaign.
It would be very surprising if Sanders didn't make the Bolts' 53-man roster, and it would also be surprising if he doesn't receive considerable playing time in 2025.
