Los Angeles Chargers could find game-changing center in Colts' free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a great position heading into the offseason. A team coming off a postseason berth, the Chargers have comfortable cap space to make some moves in free agency.
The Chargers currently rank fifth in available cap space with over $64 million to work with this offseason.
There are plenty of positions of need that need to be focused on, which includes what to do with the future of Khalil Mack.
However, there is one position the team could work on this offseason, and that is at center. One Indianapolis Colts free agent could be the perfect fit for that role.
Colts center Ryan Kelly is a free agent this offseason and should garner a lot of attention from everyone looking to bolster up their offensive line.
Kelly has spent nine seasons with the Colts after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the franchise.
According to Pro Football Focus, this past season, Kelly ranked the 17th-best center in the league by their grading system.
Kelly played 601 snaps and, at that time, had just one penalty and one sack allowed. According to Spotrac, Kelly could command an annual salary of $10.1 million this offseason.
Kelly is an aging offensive lineman; however, the statistics prove that he is still one of the best in the league. While it may not be a long-term move, Kelly could be the right price for a team that believes they have a Super Bowl window.
