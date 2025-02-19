Los Angeles Chargers fans raise concerns about ‘home’ Brazil game in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers are headed to São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season as part of the 2025 International Games.
Getting picked as a global ambassador for the NFL in such a manner is a nice feat for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
But as Chargers fans and others pointed out on social media right after the announcement, it does come with some notable drawbacks.
For one, the Chargers lose out on a home game as the “hosts” of the contest, with the opponent yet to be announced until the unveiling of the full 2025 NFL schedule.
Two, and perhaps even more concerning for fans, is how the NFL might structure the Chargers’ entire season-long schedule around the game.
Look at last year: When the Philadelphia Eagles played in the Week 1 Brazil game against the Green Bay Packers, since the game was on a Friday, they next played on a Monday night in Week 2. Then, a Week 5 bye.
That Week 5 bye will ring some alarm bells – the Chargers had a bye there last season. They went on to play 13 games in a row. They won nine of those, but the injury bug wasn’t kind along the way. At a time when the wear and tear of a 17-game slate over 18 weeks brings suggestions of a second bye week or other solutions as ideas, the Chargers could have an early-season bye yet again.
It won't derail the season by any means. But the possible disadvantages of the trip overseas were understandably pointed out by fans.
Some reactions to the announcement:
