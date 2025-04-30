Los Angeles Chargers send message to Keenan Allen with peculiar move
The prevailing thought for the last several weeks has been that the Los Angeles Chargers will ultimately come to terms with free-agent wide receiver Keenan Allen.
However, that has not happened yet, and the fact that the Chargers selected two receivers in the NFL draft has tempered expectations that it will.
Not only that, but Los Angeles made another rather peculiar move that may indicate it has no intention for a reunion with Allen: it gave away his No. 13, and to an undrafted free-agent signing, no less.
The Chargers have allowed incoming rookie quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to don Allen's number, and while that obviously doesn't close the door on Allen returning, it is a rather interesting decision by a franchise that featured Allen in its offensive repertoire for 11 years.
Now, it should be noted that this is now a very different regime. Allen was drafted by the Bolts all the way back in 2013, and one of Joe Hortiz's first orders of business as general manager was trading Allen last spring. So, the Chargers' current brass—including coach Jim Harbaugh—does not have any emotional attachment to the 32-year-old.
Fans obviously feel differently and would love to see Allen back in LA threads, but it's looking more and more like the Chargers are perfectly content with going in another direction.
Los Angeles definitely needed to add some weapons for Justin Herbert this offseason, and while it didn't really do that in free agency, it nabbed wide outs Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as well as tight end Oronde Gadsden in the draft.
Perhaps the Chargers have gotten their fill of pass-catchers this offseason and are prepared to head into 2025 with their current setup.
Allen would still comprise a great addition regardless, but Los Angeles doesn't appear so eager to reunite with the six-time Pro Bowler, much to the chagrin of the Chargers faithful.
