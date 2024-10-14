Los Angeles Chargers snap counts: Quick notes after win vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers exited the bye and scored an elusive win in Denver over the Broncos, keeping things on track for the budding Jim Harbaugh era.
Along the way, the Chargers got some key performances from unexpected names. It’s a theme reflected in some of the week’s biggest snap count takeaways:
- Joe Alt returned to the tune of 100 percent of the game’s snaps. Rashawn Slater returned too, but played 92 percent and was out of the lineup in spurts.
- J.K. Dobbins dominated the backfield with 73 percent of the snaps, yet hyped rookie Kimani Vidal turned his first pro touch into his first pro touchdown.
- Will Dissly led the way at tight end with 67 percent of the snaps, catching four passes.
- Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko and Quentin Johnston all played north of 40 percent of the snaps at wideout behind Ladd McConkey. All had multiple catches, with Fehoko’s feeling the most clutch as he ended up leading the team in receiving.
- With Joey Bosa out due to injury, names like Bud Dupree (65 percent) got notable workloads.
- Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart played 90-plus percent of the snaps with injuries assualting the cornerback room. Kristian Fulton only played 42 percent while being one of the many to battle in-game injuries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains his brief medical scare vs. Broncos
Chargers beat Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways after AFC West clash
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh jokes he's up '2-0 with arrhythmias' now
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
Alt, Slater returns lead to positive steps for Chargers' offense
Published