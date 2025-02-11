Chargers named top trade destination for Cowboys superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be major players in just about everything this offseason. They are armed with a ton of cap space, and they just won 11 games.
So, just how big will the Chargers go in the coming months? And will they be able to pull off any blockbuster trades?
Well, one interesting name could be emerging for Los Angeles: Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys may be kicking around the idea of potentially trading Parsons, who is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is due a massive contract.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has identified the Chargers as a top potential landing spot for the four-time Pro Bowler, noting that they may need to replace both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
"With the state of the Chargers’ financial situation, head coach Jim Harbaugh should put the team in the best position to get the best of the best," Palacios wrote. "Khalil Mack doesn’t look like he’ll be coming back and Joey Bosa is a cut candidate. ... There would be no better fit for Parsons than to land in Los Angeles as the main contributor to the defensive trenches."
Of course, the cost to acquire Parsons would be gargantuan. Los Angeles may have to part with multiple first-round draft picks, or, at the very least, a first-round pick and extensive draft capital.
But it could be worth it to land the 25-year-old, who registered 43 tackles and 12 sacks in 2024 and has finished within the top three of Defensive Player of the Year voting three times.
