Chargers deemed trade destination for 1,000-yard RB

The Los Angeles Chargers may find themselves in need of a running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency, and Gus Edwards was disappointing in 2024.
The Chargers have plenty of cap room to make some moves, so they may be players for a halfback in the free-agent market. They may also look to save some money by trying to land a rusher still on his rookie contract.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks Los Angeles may go the latter route and has identified the team as a potential trade fit for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.
"J.K. Dobbins was good when he was healthy, but injuries have been a problem for him since he came into the league," Ballentine wrote. "They might be able to go younger and healthier by making a deal for Travis Etienne Jr. He had a rough year with the Jaguars, but he is a former first-rounder with upside."
Etienne definitely had a difficult season this past year, rushing for 558 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also lost his starting job to Tank Bigsby.
However, the 26-year-old has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume, topping out at 1,125 yards during his first full season in 2022 (he missed his entire rookie year in 2021 due to injury). He also added five scores while logging a robust 5.1 yards per attempt that season.
Etienne also possesses the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Through three NFL campaigns, the Clemson product has hauled in 132 receptions for 1,046 yards and a touchdown.
He may not be an elite running back, but he could represent a viable option for the Chargers, especially considering he probably wouldn't cost a ton in a possible trade.
