Chargers linked to blockbuster trade for former rushing champion
The Los Angeles Chargers may find themselves in need of a running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards could be a cut candidate.
Luckily, the Chargers are slated to have ample cap room to make some big signings, but they also want to peruse the trade market.
Recently, ESPN's Pat McAfee suggested that the Indianapolis Colts may consider trading running back Jonathan Taylor in the coming months, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports has named Los Angeles as a potential landing spot for the former NFL rushing champion.
"[Jim] Harbaugh will look for an upgrade in the offseason, which means he could entertain a Jonathan Taylor trade," Latham wrote. "While there are plenty of talented running backs in the upcoming draft class, none of them have proven their worth on the NFL stage. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is the best of the bunch, but he could be off the board before Los Angeles is on the clock. If that happens, don’t be surprised if the Chargers trade a Day 2 pick to the Colts for Jonathan Taylor."
Taylor is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry in what was, by far, his mot productive season since leading the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2011.
However, the 25-year-old has a very checkered injury history and has not played a full season in three years. Perhaps trading a third-round pick for Taylor would be worth the risk for the Chargers, as the two-time Pro Bowler would surely make things easier for Justin Herbert.
But Los Angeles should tread very carefully in any potential deal for Taylor, who is under contract through 2026 on an average annual salary of $14 million.
