Chargers projected to trade for Eagles star to appease Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have largely fallen short in terms of supplying Justin Herbert with weapons this offseason, but there is still time for the Chargers to land some pieces.
Of course, the most likely scenario is for Los Angeles to turn to the NFL Draft for answers, but LA could also pursue some trades in the coming weeks.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has suggested a very interesting possible deal for the Chargers, proposing that they send fifth and sixth-round draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tight end Dallas Goedert.
"It's been clear Philadelphia is looking to shed Dallas Goedert's $11.8 million cap hit this offseason as they manage their Super Bowl-winning roster," Valentino wrote. "Goedert just turned 30 and has missed 15 games in the last three years. The Eagles can't justify paying that much for an oft-injured player at this point. The Chargers can take that risk, though."
Valentino goes on to say that swinging a trade for Goedert would allow Los Angeles to have some more flexibility in the draft. Remember: many mock drafts have the Bolts selecting Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, so acquiring Goedert would allow them to go in a different direction with that selection.
Goedert played in just 10 games this past season, but during his time on the field, he was productive, catching 42 passes for 496 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also logged 17 catches for 215 yards and a score during the Eagles' playoff run.
There was a time when Goedert was actually one of the league's best tight ends, but injuries have certainly sapped him the past few years. Still, he would represent a rather big upgrade for the Chargers, and it may be worth parting with a couple of Day 3 picks for him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have pre-draft meeting scheduled with Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch lands 8-time Pro Bowler for Jim Harbaugh's offense
Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade
Analyst drops brutal take on Chargers' potential trade for 49ers star