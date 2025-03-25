Charger Report

Chargers projected to trade for Eagles star to appease Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers could complete a big trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that would make quarterback Justin Herbert happy.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have largely fallen short in terms of supplying Justin Herbert with weapons this offseason, but there is still time for the Chargers to land some pieces.

Of course, the most likely scenario is for Los Angeles to turn to the NFL Draft for answers, but LA could also pursue some trades in the coming weeks.

Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has suggested a very interesting possible deal for the Chargers, proposing that they send fifth and sixth-round draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tight end Dallas Goedert.

"It's been clear Philadelphia is looking to shed Dallas Goedert's $11.8 million cap hit this offseason as they manage their Super Bowl-winning roster," Valentino wrote. "Goedert just turned 30 and has missed 15 games in the last three years. The Eagles can't justify paying that much for an oft-injured player at this point. The Chargers can take that risk, though."

Valentino goes on to say that swinging a trade for Goedert would allow Los Angeles to have some more flexibility in the draft. Remember: many mock drafts have the Bolts selecting Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, so acquiring Goedert would allow them to go in a different direction with that selection.

Goedert played in just 10 games this past season, but during his time on the field, he was productive, catching 42 passes for 496 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also logged 17 catches for 215 yards and a score during the Eagles' playoff run.

There was a time when Goedert was actually one of the league's best tight ends, but injuries have certainly sapped him the past few years. Still, he would represent a rather big upgrade for the Chargers, and it may be worth parting with a couple of Day 3 picks for him.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
