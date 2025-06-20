Charger Report

Chargers QB Justin Herbert falls in latest top NFL player countdown

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports unveils the top 100 players of 2025, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sees a fall from his 2024 ranking.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' success hangs on the shoulders of quarterback Justin Herbert. That doesn't sound much different than any other team in the league; however, Herbert has been dubbed a generational quarterback on a franchise starving for postseason success.

The weight of that can become unbearable to some, and Herbert's performance in the team's 2024 wild card loss to the Houston Texans has many wondering if Herbert is up for the challenge.

Fans and the media have reached the point in the offseason where we will take any news we can get regarding the pigskin. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently unveiled his top 100 players of the 2025 season, and Herbert sees a slight drop from his ranking in 2025, according to the countdown.

Prisco has Herbert as the 49th best player heading into the 2025 season, eight spots down from his 41st best player ranking from 2024.

"In his first season under Jim Harbaugh, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards with 28 touchdown passes and just three picks. Over the final four games, he threw nine touchdown passes. He's another who needs to win in the playoffs," wrote Prisco.

The lack of postseason success seems like it will be the storyline all season for Herbert, even if he has another strong regular season performance. It could be a make or break season for Herbert.

Justin Herber
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
