Chargers QB Justin Herbert falls in latest top NFL player countdown
The Los Angeles Chargers' success hangs on the shoulders of quarterback Justin Herbert. That doesn't sound much different than any other team in the league; however, Herbert has been dubbed a generational quarterback on a franchise starving for postseason success.
The weight of that can become unbearable to some, and Herbert's performance in the team's 2024 wild card loss to the Houston Texans has many wondering if Herbert is up for the challenge.
Fans and the media have reached the point in the offseason where we will take any news we can get regarding the pigskin. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently unveiled his top 100 players of the 2025 season, and Herbert sees a slight drop from his ranking in 2025, according to the countdown.
RELATED: Chargers' new weapon explains what makes Justin Herbert 'different'
Prisco has Herbert as the 49th best player heading into the 2025 season, eight spots down from his 41st best player ranking from 2024.
"In his first season under Jim Harbaugh, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards with 28 touchdown passes and just three picks. Over the final four games, he threw nine touchdown passes. He's another who needs to win in the playoffs," wrote Prisco.
RELATED: Chargers accused of still not fixing biggest need of the offseason
The lack of postseason success seems like it will be the storyline all season for Herbert, even if he has another strong regular season performance. It could be a make or break season for Herbert.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' unexpected Gadsden development is great sign for rookie breakout candidate
Chargers make roster move on Justin Herbert’s OL before training camp
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers secure at least one joint practice with another team
Chargers' Justin Herbert gets absolutely shredded, 'not close' to being elite
Chargers dismissed as threat to Chiefs while NFL insider hypes Broncos