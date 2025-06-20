Chargers mock draft force feeds Justin Herbert another major weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers could very well be set at wide receiver for the long haul.
Jim Harbaugh and Co., after all, nailed the Ladd McConkey pick last year and grabbed Tre Harris in the second round this offseason.
But until the revamped wideout corps for Justin Herbert hits the field and produces, projections will continue to circle the position as a major area of need.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers CB duo makes surprise appearance on impressive list
That results in things like the drafting Denzel Boston out of Washington in a new mock draft from Brentley Weissman of Pro Football Network:
“There is a chance that the Chargers are all set at receiver with Ladd McConkey emerging as one of the NFL’s best young pass catchers and the addition of Tre Harris in this past year’s draft. With that said, the Chargers could still need more firepower to ensure Justin Herbert continues to succeed.”
Boston is a huge, 6’4” target who could easily be one of the next big things to enter the NFL draft, so the idea of him linking up with Herbert is pretty fun.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh helps shape Ted Lasso through hilarious Jason Sudeikis text exchange
And, to any mock draft’s credit that does this, the Chargers did just use a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton despite being seemingly set at running back with Najee Harris.
Still, the Chargers could have a solid one-two with McConkey and Harris already, with the veteran Mike Williams and others pitching in too. Mock drafts might end up focusing more on pass rushers and offensive linemen sooner rather than later for the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Daiyan Henley feels like the leader for the next era of Chargers football
2024 NFL re-draft proves Chargers got it right with 'perfect pick' in Joe Alt
Chargers rookie's big play might hint at team's next breakout at key spot
Chargers' former WR Joshua Palmer getting same old hype with Buffalo Bills
Next wave of Chargers leaders sets the example with offseason workouts together