Jim Harbaugh continues to praise Justin Herbert during visit with Colin Cowherd
Many around the NFL believe the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best head coaching-quarterback duos in Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert.
The duo has already proved they can win together. In just their first season together, Harbaugh and Herbert led the Chargers to an 11 win season, helping the franchise earn a postseason berth.
RELATED: Next wave of Chargers leaders sets the example with offseason workouts together
Now, all eyes will be on what this duo can do in year two. Recently, Harbaugh sat down with Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd w/Colin Cowherd', and the Chargers head coach continued to praise his quarterback.
Cowherd mentioned to Harbaugh that he feels Herbert may be a little too hard on himself, but the Chargers head coach could not hide his contagious smile when being asked if he feels the same way about his quarterback.
Harbaugh said he would not change a thing about Herbert going into the 2025 season. The Chargers' second year head coach praised his quarterback by saying he does everything great, including how much he cares about the game.
The 2024 season ended in disappointing fashion for the team and Herbert, as the quarterback threw more interceptions in the wild card loss to the Houston Texans than he did in the entire regular season. However, it was apparent in just one season that Harbaugh will get the best out of the Chargers' offensive leader.
