Chargers, Justin Herbert 'conservative' offense doesn't do them favors in rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers made the postseason on the strength of an 11-6 record in 2024. They did so despite a conservative offense that saw them lean heavily on the run.
They finished 28th in the league in passing attempts and were 11th in yardage. That didn't translare to an ultra-powerful offense as they were 20th overall in yardage.
MORE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert falls in latest top NFL player countdown
That conservative approach might have helped them avoid mistakes during the regular season, after all, Justin Herbert did throw just three interceptions. Still, Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe has their offense ranked 17th after their performance in 2024, although he believes they can improve in 2025.
"Justin Herbert continues to feel like a franchise quarterback, and Jim Harbaugh appears to have a picture of what he wants this team to look like."
"Sadly, that image might not be the most advantageous when it comes to Offense+ grading (their 17th ranking last season wasn’t much different than the back-to-back 20th-place finishes prior). Nevertheless, there is more talent in this depth chart than years past, and that could push the Los Angeles Chargers into the top third of the NFL, even if the scheme is conservative."
MORE: Jim Harbaugh continues to praise Justin Herbert during visit with Colin Cowherd
Heading into the new season, the Chargers might be leaning even more heavily into the conservative approach after signing Najee Harris and selecting Omarion Hampton. With two bell cows at running back, and no legit No. 1 wide receiver, the conservative approach will reign supreme once more in L.A.
Unfortunately for Herbert, that might continue to hold him back.
