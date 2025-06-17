Chargers' new weapon explains what makes Justin Herbert 'different'
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is unquestionably one of the most talented passers the NFL has to offer, but his lack of playoff success has damaged his reputation.
Now, though, the Chargers are beginning to build a perennial playoff contender, as they won 11 games last season and are widely viewed as one of the top teams in the AFC heading into 2025.
Of course, much of Los Angeles' success will hinge upon how much its incoming weapons can produce, as the Chargers were largely bereft of playmakers outside of Ladd McConkey last year.
Perhaps the No. 1 piece the Bolts have added in that regard is rookie wide receiver Tre Harris, who was selected in the second round of the NFL draft back in April.
Apparently, Harris is already developing quite a connection with Herbert in offseason workouts, and he has been thoroughly impressed with what he has seen from the signal-caller.
"Whenever I first got out there, before even minicamp for just OTAs with the vets, I immediately knew he was different, to be honest with you," Harris said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "Just the ball placement and his attention to detail with everything is supreme."
Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a 101.1 passer rating in 2024, and that was with the 26-year-old being very limited in terms of targets in the aerial attack.
Harris himself had a very strong year at Ole Miss last season, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven scores, so we will see if he can help Herbert advance even further in the fall.
