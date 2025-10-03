Los Angeles Chargers Week 5 top prop bets vs Washington Commanders
The Los Angeles Chargers are back home at SoFi Stadium this week to take on the Washington Commanders. The Bolts fell to 3-1 last week after losing 21-18 to the New York Giants, a game where they seemed out of rhythm offensively.
The offensive line is in shambles, as Joe Alt has no timetable to return from an ankle injury suffered last week. Mekhi Becton was limited at practice on Wednesday as he works back from a concussion. Justin Herbert ran for his life last week against the Giants and he may do so again on Sunday against the Commanders.
The Bolts will have to scheme ways to protect Herbert and give him enough time to get the ball out. On the other side of the ball, the Chargers defense has a tough task in stopping Jayden Daniels, who will return after missing the last two games with a knee injury.
As the Chargers gear up for a matchup with the Commanders, let's take a closer look at some of the top prop bets leading up to the game.
All betting lines are from DraftKings.
Longest Touchdown Yards (O/U 36.5)
The Chargers had a 36 yard touchdown catch from Quentin Johnston and a 54 yard touchdown run from Omarion Hampton last week against the Giants. Seeing as how battered the offensive line is, they'll likely be hoping for another explosive play to put them on the board quickly.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD Scorer (+155)
Johnston has reached the end zone four times this season. He's scored in three out of four of the Chargers' games this year. The Commanders secondary is vulnerable and could lead to another scoring opportunity for the third year wideout.
Omarion Hampton 80+ rushing yards (+158)
Can Hampton build off of his 128 yard performance last week? The Commanders have allowed over 100 rushing yards in two out of their last three games and Hampton seems to be hitting a stride. The rookie could be in for another big game.
