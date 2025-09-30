Omarion Hampton earned big Harbaugh, teammate praise after stellar performance
The Los Angeles Chargers were a run-heavy offense last season. That's offensive coordinator Greg Roman's forte. However, it was different to start this year, as Justin Herbert was dealing through the first three games of the year.
They hadn't established the run at all early on, but the Chargers changed that narrative on Sunday. Despite their 21-18 loss to the New York Giants, the Bolts made sure to take advantage of their weak run defense. That was due to rookie Omarion Hampton's breakout performance.
The Chargers' first round pick rushed for 128 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Hampton's touchdown was a huge 54-yard run in the third quarter. He credited the blocking up front for that explosive play, saying, "my offensive line did a good job opening up the hole. They put me to the second level so it was my job to take it all the way to the crib."
Head coach Jim Harbaugh came away impressed with Hampton, saying that the rookie is beginning to view the game differently.
"He put us in a position to win. He had a heck of a game. Big runs. It was impressive, he's really getting the speed of the game. He's in rhythm."
Trey Pipkins III chimed in with praise of his own, "it was awesome to see him pop some runs like that. Dude runs hard, we're going to need that the rest of the year. Exciting to see that, for sure."
Hampton's now up to 54 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns on the year. With Najee Harris out for the season, Hampton's role will continue to look like it did on Sunday with more opportunities to come.
