Chargers' Jamaree Caldwell Grade Roundup: Did Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh miss?
The Los Angeles Chargers needed a defensive tackle. Poona Ford left for the Los Angeles Rams and while they signed the productive Teair Tart to a new deal, reinforcements were necessary.
After taking two offensive players with their first two draft picks -- RB Omarion Hampton and WR Tre Harris -- Hortiz and Harbaugh finally turned their attention to defense, selecting Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell with their 3rd Round slot. A selection that hasn't exactly received glowing praise.
At 6'2", 332 pounds, Caldwell ran a 5.16 40-yard dash with a 27" vertical and a 1.86 second 10-yard split -- numbers that put him as the 34th ranked DT in Next Gen Stats 'Athleticism' score. Take a closer look at a summary of NFL analysts' grades below.
SI
"Caldwell, who has a squatty build at 6' 2" and 332 pounds, is quick, fluid and strong at the punch. He can hold up at the point of attack, and despite failing to get a sack in 2024, he’s shown promise with power and athleticism as a pass rusher. He needs to hasten his disengagement time and add more to his pass-rush arsenal, but Caldwell could see snaps at nose tackle as a rookie." -- Daniel Flick Grade: C+
Bleacher Report
Strengths: Huge frame, quick out of his stance, good pad level, strong base. Weaknesses: Shorter arms, weight fluctuates, not mucho of a pass-rush participant. "The 332-pound Jamaree Caldwell is an ideal NFL nose tackle, which the Los Angeles Chargers desperately needed. Jim Harbaugh needs a mountain of a man to hold the point of attack and allow others to make plays. Caldwell with join Teair Tartt to accomplish that job."-- Brent Sobleski Grade: B
CBS Sports
"Super-stocky NT who plays like he wants to rush the passer on every down. Very energetic and has the feet to get across the line of scrimmage. Not the best at eating double teams, there are good anchoring flashes. He doesn't always appear to know where he's headed. Overly chaotic rushes can lead to him running out of the play. Caldwell needs to improve his hand work as a pass-rusher. The upside is clear, however, because of his movement skills. More beef for the Chargers." -- Chris Trapasso Grade: C+
Yahoo Sports
"The Chargers needed beef on the interior and added an NFL-sized body in Caldwell. Probably more of a run-stuffer than a pass rusher." -- Charles McDonald Grade: C+
RELATED: Chargers GM Hortiz draft day steal shows why fans should 'trust the process'
The Athletic
"A massive human, Caldwell (6-2, 332) was an elite tester this draft cycle. He’s an explosive and low-to-the-ground nose tackle who can really make a dent at the line of scrimmage. He was not a consistent player in college, however, so he’s going to have to be better with his hands and gap discipline if the Chargers want to use him as a nose. Bit of a risk here, but not a huge one." -- Nick Baumgardener Grade: B-
Caldwell bounced around before landing with the Oregon Ducks, attending two different community colleges as well University of Houston where he had 6.5 sacks and 8.5 TFL's in 2023. Hortiz and Harbaugh preach "trust the process". Chargers' fans are hoping that's true.
