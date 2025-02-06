Will NFL Hall of Fame finally do right by Chargers legend Antonio Gates?
Los Angeles Chargers great Antonio Gates gets another shot at the Hall of Fame on Thursday after being robbed of first-ballot status one year ago.
Gates fell short in 2024 despite being one of the names to revolutionize the position in the NFL. It was perhaps the biggest snub for the Hall since the treatment of Terrell Owens years ago.
Reasons for Gates' snub status abound. Gates was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He ranks fourth all-time among tight ends in receptions, third in receiving yards, first in receiving targets, and third in first downs, to name a few of his stunning metrics. Those 955 catches for 11,841 yards, and 116 touchdowns are all-time Chargers records, and 39 of his scores came on third down.
RELATED: Chargers given serious warning about team's top cut candidate
After the snub last year, Gates remained motivated but felt he let those around him down.
“I feel like I let the people who went through the journey with me down,’’ Gates said, according to USA Today’s Josh Peter. “You know, like your family. The people who understands what’s beneath the surface, all the work you put in, the coaching staffs, the players who played with you. They’re like, ‘What?’ So I think that’s one of those things where you think, man, in due time we’ll get there, man.’’
Gates gets his second shot at NFL Honors on Thursday night and seems like a favorite to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
