NFL draft analyst has Chargers getting help from a Bronco in April's first round
The 2025 NFL Mock draft season is in full swing. When it’s all said and done, there will be numerous versions by countless analysts. From 1.0 to 5.0, it’s all in good fun and full of informative opinions.
In Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL this season, the Los Angeles Chargers finished 11-6 and earned a playoff spot just one year after landing in the AFC West basement with a 5-12 record. Among the free-agent additions to the Bolts last offseason was former Baltimore Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins. He led the club in attempts (195), rushing yards (905) and total touchdowns (9). He missed four games in December, meaning Dobbins has yet to complete a full NFL season. The 2020 second-round pick of the Ravens is also a potential unrestricted free agent.
Enter ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller. He suggests that Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz look at this season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up in Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
“Finding a landing spot for a running back in Round 1 is always tough because a mock draft is based on positional value and team need. If we were drafting based on player talent and ranking, Jeanty would be a top-10 pick. As it stands, he could be drafted much earlier than this, but a pre-free-agency prediction is difficult.
“Chargers’ fans should rejoice if Jeanty—who rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior—is the pick, though. He is the ideal replacement for free agent J.K. Dobbins with his power, contact balance and ability to run away from defenses. Jeanty didn’t add a ton in the passing game in 2024 (23 catches), but he is tailor-made for Jim Harbaugh’s downhill power scheme.”
Los Angeles’ ground game ranked 17th in the NFL in 2024. The previous year, the Bolts were a mere 25th in the league in the same department. In 14 games with the Broncos this season, Jeanty totaled 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 scores. In three seasons at Boise State, he averaged 119.2 yards per game on the ground. Intriguing numbers indeed, and worth looking into if you are Hortiz and Harbaugh. Stay tuned.
