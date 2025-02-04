Chargers have surprisingly good odds to land Rams star Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Chargers keep coming up in trade buzz ideas involving Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp.
And the odds the Chargers actually land Kupp…seem pretty good, too.
Before Kupp even announced the Rams were looking to trade him, one analyst suggested the Chargers make the move that could “reshape the league” in the process. Since the announcement, one big idea has shifted Kupp to the Chargers in a pretty interesting trade package.
About those odds – according to the lines at DraftKings, the Chargers are actually +600 to be Kupp’s next team. That’s tied for the second-best mark behind only the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, who both sit at +500 each.
It’s no wonder the Chargers sit with some of the best odds to be Kupp’s next team. Ladd McConkey had a breakout season, but Quentin Johnston looks replaceable and there is little on the depth chart after him.
Cap space isn’t really a concern for the Chargers, so it’s not a big deal that Kupp’s possible cap hit in 2025 is $29.78 million. He’s got zero guaranteed money on 2026, the final year of his deal.
More concerning for the Chargers would be Kupp’s availability, as he’s played in just 12 games in each of the last two years.
The odds do specify the Chargers as Kupp’s “next team” in the category, so perhaps if nobody comes to the Rams with an offer and he hits the open market, perhaps they will consider adding him that way. But it still feels safe to apply better odds to a high draft pick on a top wideout.
