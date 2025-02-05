Charger Report

What are current betting odds for Los Angeles Chargers trading for Myles Garrett?

Are the Los Angeles Chargers serious contenders to acquire Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett? The oddsmakers seem to believe there is a chance.

The idea that the Los Angeles Charges could even be possibly linked to trade rumors connected to Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett has sent the fanbase into a frenzy.

Garrett is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, and the possibility of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year playing in Los Angeles would be a dream come true.

However, is there an actual chance that Garrett will be wearing the powder blue next season? One oddsmaker seems to think so.

DraftKings recently dropped their odds on which team Garrett will be playing for next season. The current odds have the Browns as the favorite to retain their future Hall of Famer.

However, the Chargers currently hold +1400 odds. Is it the best odds? No. However, the Chargers are on the short list of teams connected to a potential Garrett move.

A move to acquire Garrett would definitely squash any idea that free agent Khalil Mack would return this offseason.

Myles Garret
Myles Garret

However, with Garrett's current level of play, a trade for him would be a massive upgrade at the edge. So, should the Chargers push past the odds and make the move for a generational talent?

The story has yet to unfold, and the Chargers may not have the best odds. However, being in the fight is all that matters, right?

