What are current betting odds for Los Angeles Chargers trading for Myles Garrett?
The idea that the Los Angeles Charges could even be possibly linked to trade rumors connected to Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett has sent the fanbase into a frenzy.
Garrett is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, and the possibility of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year playing in Los Angeles would be a dream come true.
RELATED: Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers
However, is there an actual chance that Garrett will be wearing the powder blue next season? One oddsmaker seems to think so.
DraftKings recently dropped their odds on which team Garrett will be playing for next season. The current odds have the Browns as the favorite to retain their future Hall of Famer.
However, the Chargers currently hold +1400 odds. Is it the best odds? No. However, the Chargers are on the short list of teams connected to a potential Garrett move.
A move to acquire Garrett would definitely squash any idea that free agent Khalil Mack would return this offseason.
However, with Garrett's current level of play, a trade for him would be a massive upgrade at the edge. So, should the Chargers push past the odds and make the move for a generational talent?
The story has yet to unfold, and the Chargers may not have the best odds. However, being in the fight is all that matters, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star fires stern warning to Justin Herbert's doubters
Chargers cap space update and what a Myles Garrett trade might cost
Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll gets more surprising layers as Raiders hire Chip Kelly
Chargers deemed trade destination for 1,000-yard RB
Chargers could lose key piece thanks to late development with Jaguars