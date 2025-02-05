Chargers waste zero time replacing 'big loss' to Jim Harbaugh's staff
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered what was described as a “big loss” to the coaching staff this past week, with a key member of Jesse Minter’s defense departing for the college game.
But Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers didn’t wait long to fill the void.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Chargers will hire former Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as the new safety coach.
Fuller arrives in the wake of Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary going to take the defensive coordinator role at Western Michigan. He spent 2020-2024 with the Seminoles and has had prior stops at the college level at places such as Memphis and Marshall.
Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers
The coaches overseeing the safety position is an extremely key role for the Chargers. Last year, Minter’s elite defense, in part, excelled because of the quick onboarding for budget acquisitions such as Elijah Molden. When injuries struck, sudden strong performances from new arrivals like Marcus Maye helped keep things going.
It’s not as easy as handwaving the coaching role as getting to benefit from Derwin James’ presence, either. Last year, the Chargers defense was at its best when James could actually slot into a hybrid role near the line of scrimmage.
Looking ahead, Fuller will need to enact a quick plan that helps guide the Chargers through free agency and the draft.
