Chargers given serious warning about team's top cut candidate

One of the most common ideas around the Los Angeles Chargers, even before the season ended, was that Jim Harbaugh and the team could decide to move on from Joey Bosa this offseason.
Looking at it from a financial standpoint, the idea certainly has some merit. One year removed from Bosa taking a pay cut to stay and experience Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh, cutting or trading him would save roughly $25 million.
Bosa, who turns 30 this summer, had a slow ramp-up to his normal pass-rushing production due to injuries and appeared in 14 games during the regular season, recording just five sacks.
Despite the negative talking points though, others have suggested that Bosa could go elsewhere and excel. It’s an excellent note raised by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, for example.
“Bosa should have no shortage of interest if he lands in free agency this spring,” Kay wrote. “He's a veteran leader with a proven ability to get after the quarterback—an invaluable asset in the modern game. Even though he's lost a step and isn't likely to get back to elite form during his age-30 season, the four-time Pro Bowler should still find a way to play a decent percentage of defensive snaps for a contender seeking some juice on the edge.”
What’s interesting is where things go if Bosa and his reps don’t think he’ll get a big payday on the open market (presuming another team won’t trade for his massive contract). If the projection isn’t good, perhaps there’s an angle where he and the Chargers re-do his deal to let him stay in town.
Right now, though, it’s easy to see two things—the Chargers probably want to shift some of that money to retaining Khalil Mack, while Bosa could easily go somewhere else on a budget contract, join a deep rotation and really excel.
In other words, much of the above is why just moving on from Bosa this offseason isn’t the easiest decision in the world for Harbaugh and the Chargers front office.
