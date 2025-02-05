Chargers predicted to steal star WR away from AFC rival
The Los Angeles Chargers absolutely need to bring in some more weapons for Justin Herbert this offseason, and they have the cap room to do so.
Right now, the Chargers have Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position, as Quentin Johnston is inconsistent and Joshua Palmer is set to hit free agency.
So basically, the cupboard behind McConkey is pretty bare.
As a result, Los Angeles is expected to be very active in looking for receiver help in the coming months, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is predicting the Chargers to sign Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs on a one-year deal.
"It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need wide receiver help. Quentin Johnston just isn’t reliable enough to be the No. 1 X-receiver, and Joshua Palmer can’t stay on the field," Mosher wrote. "Ladd McConkey was the team’s leading receiver from the slot, but adding Diggs would give them a viable and reliable option on the outside. Diggs will be returning from a torn ACL, which will greatly discount his price. But for a team that needs another receiver as badly as the Chargers do, this could end up being a massive steal."
Diggs played in eight games this past season, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before going down with the torn ACL.
Now 31 years old, teams will surely be wary of adding the four-time Pro Bowler, especially after such a serious knee injury.
But if there is any club that can afford to take a risk on Diggs, it's the Chargers, especially if they are able to nab him on a one-year pact.
Prior to arriving in Houston, Diggs posted four straight 100-catch, 1000-yard campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.
