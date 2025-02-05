Charger Report

Chargers predicted to steal star WR away from AFC rival

The Los Angeles Chargers are being predicted to poach a star wide receiver from an AFC rival during the NFL offseason.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers absolutely need to bring in some more weapons for Justin Herbert this offseason, and they have the cap room to do so.

Right now, the Chargers have Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position, as Quentin Johnston is inconsistent and Joshua Palmer is set to hit free agency.

So basically, the cupboard behind McConkey is pretty bare.

As a result, Los Angeles is expected to be very active in looking for receiver help in the coming months, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is predicting the Chargers to sign Houston Texans star Stefon Diggs on a one-year deal.

"It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need wide receiver help. Quentin Johnston just isn’t reliable enough to be the No. 1 X-receiver, and Joshua Palmer can’t stay on the field," Mosher wrote. "Ladd McConkey was the team’s leading receiver from the slot, but adding Diggs would give them a viable and reliable option on the outside. Diggs will be returning from a torn ACL, which will greatly discount his price. But for a team that needs another receiver as badly as the Chargers do, this could end up being a massive steal."

Diggs played in eight games this past season, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before going down with the torn ACL.

Now 31 years old, teams will surely be wary of adding the four-time Pro Bowler, especially after such a serious knee injury.

But if there is any club that can afford to take a risk on Diggs, it's the Chargers, especially if they are able to nab him on a one-year pact.

Prior to arriving in Houston, Diggs posted four straight 100-catch, 1000-yard campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs.
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) runs with the ball after making a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

