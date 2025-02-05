Charger Report

In latest mock draft, Chargers pick Michigan player Jim Harbaugh once called 'a gift from the football gods'

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Having turned around several different teams over the last 20 years -- including the Los Angeles Chargers --Jim Harbaugh is known for his evaluation of talent, a valuable, hard-to-measure skill that is going to be needed if his Chargers want to compete in what is becoming a very tough AFC West.

So it's not surprising that the player NFL.com draft analyst Larry Zierlein has the Chargers selecting with their Round 1, No. 22 pick is University of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who was recruited by Harbaugh back in 2021.

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant reaches out to sack Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6'3", 339 lbs, Grant quickly became a disruptive force for the Wolverines, leading Harbaugh to call him a "gift from the football gods". As a three-year starter at Michigan, Grant was a two-time 2nd Team All-Big Ten and a 3rd Team All-American in 2024.

RELATED: Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers

The Chargers interior defensive line is an area in which the Chargers could use some help. They gave up 4.7 yards per rush in 2024 and that inside group of Poona Ford, Otitto Ogbannia and others accounted for just 6.5 sacks.

Otito Ogbonnia
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Rams center Mike McAllister (68) snaps the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (93). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While they also need an edge rusher and wide receiver to compliment Ladd McConkey, draft strategy often comes down to selecting the best overall player left on the board. In this case, the best player on the Chargers board could very well be one that Harbaugh knows and loves - a "gift from the football gods".

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

