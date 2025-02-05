In latest mock draft, Chargers pick Michigan player Jim Harbaugh once called 'a gift from the football gods'
Having turned around several different teams over the last 20 years -- including the Los Angeles Chargers --Jim Harbaugh is known for his evaluation of talent, a valuable, hard-to-measure skill that is going to be needed if his Chargers want to compete in what is becoming a very tough AFC West.
So it's not surprising that the player NFL.com draft analyst Larry Zierlein has the Chargers selecting with their Round 1, No. 22 pick is University of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who was recruited by Harbaugh back in 2021.
At 6'3", 339 lbs, Grant quickly became a disruptive force for the Wolverines, leading Harbaugh to call him a "gift from the football gods". As a three-year starter at Michigan, Grant was a two-time 2nd Team All-Big Ten and a 3rd Team All-American in 2024.
RELATED: Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers
The Chargers interior defensive line is an area in which the Chargers could use some help. They gave up 4.7 yards per rush in 2024 and that inside group of Poona Ford, Otitto Ogbannia and others accounted for just 6.5 sacks.
While they also need an edge rusher and wide receiver to compliment Ladd McConkey, draft strategy often comes down to selecting the best overall player left on the board. In this case, the best player on the Chargers board could very well be one that Harbaugh knows and loves - a "gift from the football gods".
