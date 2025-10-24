Omarion Hampton injury update slightly dampens Chargers' mood after win vs. Vikings
The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football and had no issues with the short week.
Los Angeles jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and never looked back. In the end, they won 37-10 to improve to 5-3 and keep pace in the AFC West.
RELATED: Oronde Gadsden fantasy football outlook as Chargers rookie soars
There were several standouts from the win, including running back Kimani Vidal, who had 127 yards and a touchdown on 24 touches. As good as he was, the Chargers would love to get rookie Omarion Hampton back in the mix. Unfortunately, that might not happen anytime soon.
Following the game, Hampton was seen leaving the locker room with a boot on his foot, as he deals with an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 5.
Vidal held down the fort this week, but he hasn't been consistent, going for just 20 yards on nine attempts in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. That's why it would be ideal to get Hampton back in the mix, giving Jim Harbaugh options in the ground game.
Chargers Omarion Hampton following breakout performance
Selected at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, Hampton was supposed to give the Chargers a potentially dominant duo, being paired with veteran Najee Harris. That didn't happen with Harris tearing his Achilles in Week 3.
RELATED: Chargers lose yet another starting OL due to injury vs Vikings
After he was lost, Hampton took on a larger role and had a breakout performance in Week 3 with 129 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in their win over the Denver Broncos. He followed that up with 165 yards in Week 4 against the New York Giants, but was lost during their next game against the Washington Commanders.
Hopefully, the Chargers will have him back for the final portion of the season, which is when the AFC West race will become even more interesting.
