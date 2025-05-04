Chargers gain ground as Chiefs named AFC West biggest loser this offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy this offseason. They added several key free agents, coming to terms with running back Najee Harris, guard Mekhi Becton, and cornerback Donte Jackson.
They even brought back Mike Williams, who struggled in 2024, but was always solid for Justin Herbert and the Bolts.
Those moves helped them gain ground on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West nine years in a row. Their division dominance could finally be in trouble, with Bleacher Report's Mo Moton naming them the biggest offseason losers in the AFC West.
Moton says they should be feeling the pressure since all three teams in the division had strong offseasons. That includes L.A., a team that impressed Moton with their draft haul.
"The Los Angeles Chargers added size and firepower to compete with the Chiefs, signing guard Mekhi Becton, reuniting with wideout Mike Williams and selecting running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris in the first two rounds of the draft."
Of course, we still have to play the games, and Kansas City has had a stranglehold on the division for a reason. The Chargers know they're getting close, but they still have to get it done on the field. They also have to contend with the rest of the improving division.
