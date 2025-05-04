Chargers' high-upside UDFA projected to make final roster in training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in nearly 20 undrafted free agents after the 2025 NFL draft, so it’s understandable if fans have lost track or don’t have a favorite they think will make the final 53-man roster.
But as Jim Harbaugh says, competitors welcome and Year 2 of the roster overhaul could see more than one undrafted free agent really push for the final 53 during training camp.
One name to possibly keep in mind? Bowling Green cornerback Jordan Oladokun, the one prospect singled out by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski while projecting the UDFA who makes each team’s final roster:
“As SB Nation's Doug Farrar noted, the MAC product posted the second-lowest opponent passer rating in the 2025 FBS draft class among cornerbacks taking at least 50 percent of his team's snaps. Oladokun may not be a great athlete, but he's rock solid in coverage, with nine interceptions and 14 defended passes over the last two seasons.”
As expected, the Chargers didn’t throw a ton of emphasis on the cornerback spot in the draft, waiting until the seventh round with Trikweze Bridges to grab a prospect who can play the spot despite making nine overall selections.
The reason? The team found Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still in the fifth round last year and thanks to moves at safety, will continue to roll out Derwin James in the slot at times, too. The team also added Donte Jackson in free agency.
Still, there’s certainly reason to believe that a talented UDFA can make a push for a depth spot, especially if they can double-up value on things such as special teams.
