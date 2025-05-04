John Harbaugh texted Jim Harbaugh after Chargers' Omarion Hampton pick
The Los Angeles Chargers selected UNC running back Omarion Hampton with their first-round pick. Many expected them to select an offensive playmaker, but a running back wasn't discussed much at No. 22 considering how deep the class was. Hampton wasn't even projected to last until the Chargers' pick, so it all worked out in the end.
Hampton was simply dominant over his last two seasons with the Tar Heels, rushing for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 and another 1,660 with 15 more scores in 2024. Hampton will now split carries with veteran Najee Harris, whom the Chargers signed in the offseason. The Bolts also placed the rare UFA tender on J.K. Dobbins, so the future there is uncertain.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was praised by none other than his brother, John, after selecting Hampton last Thursday night.
RELATED: Chargers linked to intriguing WR trade with Cowboys
The Chargers have to be pleased with the draft class they put together this year.
In addition to Hampton, the Bolts selected Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris with their next pick, picking up another lethal offensive weapon for Justin Herbert. John Harbaugh probably had good things to say about the Harris pick as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reveal they almost traded up during 2025 NFL Draft
List of past SEC DPOTY is great sign for Chargers rookie
Jim Harbaugh's latest Justin Herbert quote has arrived and it's outrageous
Analyst tabs Day 2 selection as Chargers best-value pick in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers expect sophomore leap from underrated name after he packs on 20-plus pounds