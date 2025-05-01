Omarion Hampton workout footage has Chargers fans hyped about 1st-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers won over fans in a big way in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with Omarion Hampton.
Hampton didn’t need long to win them over, either.
Already at work after the draft, Hampton popped up in footage on social media doing agility drills and wowed fans in the process with his quick footwork.
One fan even wrote one of the more memorable talking points sure to assault the airwaves all summer: “Najee Harris RB2 already.”
Knowing Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, maybe not.
But the workout footage isn’t any sort of shock, considering Hampton popped off for 1,660 yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 per-carry average last year. The year before that? A simple 1,504 yards and 15 scores on a 5.9 average, too, with just a smaller number of carries being the difference.
The footage certainly isn’t a shock based on Hampton’s impressive athletic testing profile, either:
Anyway, the footage that has fans raising eyebrows and roping controversial takes already:
