Chargers' key name offers an important injury update after NFL draft

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Elijah Molden was one of the bigger early success stories for the Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers

Molden came over via trade in exchange for a seventh-round pick (in 2026!) before last season and was a key part of the defense before suffering a broken fibula near the end of December. 

Despite the injury, the Chargers re-signed Molden via a three–year, $18.75 million contract extension well before free agency started this offseason, anyway, rewarding the former third-round pick as a key part of the future. 


In the wake of the NFL draft, Molden told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that he underwent surgery to repair his meniscus, too. Despite this, he expects to be ready for training camp. 

Even if Molden ends up not fully ready by the start of camp, it’s good to hear that the procedures are out of the way now and the focus is on rehab ahead of the summer. 


The Chargers didn’t do much in the draft at safety and Jesse Minter’s unit certainly needs Molden on the field for Week 1. His presence means the defense can keep shifting Derwin James inside and closer to the line of scrimmage, which helped him have an elite season and big impact on the elite unit, too. 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

