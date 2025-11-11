Chargers add insult to Steelers’ injury with postgame jab
The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers on primetime, a 25-10 beatdown on Sunday night that moved Jim Harbaugh’s club to 7-3 and kept them in a great playoff standings position.
That, despite the game effectively being a road game for the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. As onlookers from the game observed, as could anyone watching the broadcast, Steelers’ Terrible Towels dominated the scene in the stands.
Naturally, the Chargers had some fun with this after the game.
There, the Chargers threw some serious shade at the Steelers and their Terrible Towel tradition across social media.
As one can see from this post alone, it was going on 300,000 engagements at the time of this writing:
Feel free to tack on another 20,000-plus and counting likes on the Instagram post, too.
Is this a product of general Steelers dislike, Chargers love or general appreciation for a banger of a meme after a game?
Hard to say, but it’s probably somewhere in the middle of all those things. And if the Steelers themselves aren’t too happy about it, well, there’s an outside chance the two teams see each other in the playoffs soon enough.
