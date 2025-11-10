Charger Report

Chargers’ injury luck finally turns with latest updates on key rookie’s scare

Chris Roling

Maybe the injury bug has let up on the Los Angeles Chargers

Sounds nearly impossible, given how this season has gone, but the Chargers got some good news on the Monday after the primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to breakout rookie Oronde Gadsden

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the MRI on Monday for Gadsden came back clean, meaning he suffered nothing more than a bruise and will officially carry the “day-to-day” designation. 

Call it a major sigh of relief for a Chargers offense that was quickly starting to enjoy a majorly productive connection between Gadsden and Justin Herbert. 

While Gadsden will be worth monitoring in the days leading up to the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there's a chance he’s back in time for that. He left the win over the Steelers and didn’t return. 

Even if Gadsden ends up as limited against the Jaguars, it prevents the offense from leaning too much into Will Dissly or Tyler Conklin in the passing game. The obvious No. 1 and a long-term piece of the future, Gadsden doesn’t need many in the way of targets to have a big impact, so even a small presence next weekend could put the Chargers’ offense at an advantage.  

Published
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

