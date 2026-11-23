Now that the Los Angeles Chargers are officially unable to capture a winning season with nine losses this year, this team needs to really start considering its future and moving on to next season. This process can start as soon as now, evaluating players who deserve more attention and players who do not.

So, after this 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, who is rising? Who is falling?

Riser - David Njoku

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David Njoku finds himself back on the field for the second week in a row after suffering what looked to be a season-ending fibula injury. In a weak Chargers passing offense, Njoku was able to record two catches for 21 yards while being an effective run blocker for a heating-up Chargers run game.

Expect for Njoku to continue gaining snaps in this offense, as this coaching staff obviously prefers his abilities over the once exciting young TE, Oronde Gadsden II.

Faller - Travis Burke

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Travis Burke was not expected to immediately start and contribute for the Chargers, as he has done thus far this season. Even with this unexpected nature of playing time occurring, Burke has been quite solid in his starts thus far, especially as a run-blocker.

As a pass blocker, his warts against speed have been seen, but this week against the Jets highlighted it more than ever. David Bailey, a speed-first rusher, was able to get Burke multiple times, whether it was Burke giving up a sack or the offensive plays being stalled out due to pressure from the right side.

Riser - Ladd McConkey

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Ladd McConkey was finally able to see himself on the field for a full game, which feels like this is the first time since Week 1 he has been able to do so. In a passing game that lacked explosive plays and general volume, McConkey was able to make the most of his day, recording five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

If you have McConkey in fantasy, it may be a safe bet to start considering him as a flex option in your lineup. If you are the Chargers, it is nice to see your WR1 finally on the field and producing as he is expected to, even after all the injuries.

Faller - Cole Strange

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Cole Strange, where do we even start? As what seems like a weekly inclusion as a faller on these lists, he finds himself on this list once again, hopefully for good. Strange was benched in favor of Kayode Awosika, yielding his playing time to be nearly zero this week.

Awosika did not play amazingly, but it was better than what we have seen from Strange all season long. Moreover, on a PAT attempt from Cameron Dicker late in the game, Strange was on the field as an extra blocker. On this play, Strange collected a 15-yard penalty. Even in a handful of snaps, Strange still finds a way to hurt this team.