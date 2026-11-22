The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-8 heading into their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets, a team that is also not likely to make the playoffs, but at least a team that has some self-respect and a level of feistiness that they play their opponents with.

With the Chargers sending out the message that this team is serious about turning it around and winning football games, even with their atrocious record, it seems that this team needs to make one obvious yet major move to help their chances of winning football games and truly turn this around.

That move finally happened, benching Chargers free agent interior offensive lineman signing, Cole Strange.

Cole Strange Is Benched In Favor Of Now Healthy Veteran OL

Strange, signed to a two-year, $13 million deal now finds himself on the bench 11 weeks into the NFL season. His connection and likely reason for coming to the Bolts was to be an experienced veteran who knows offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and his scheme well.

Even with knowing the scheme, it seems that Strange is still struggling, garnering negative feedback from fans weekly, as well as being asked about often in press conferences that mention struggling units...the most notable of which is the interior offensive line tasked with protecting star QB Justin Herbert.

So far this year on 547 offensive snaps, Strange has earned a 46.8 overall PFF grade, 71st among 77 qualified offensive guards.

Furthermore, his PFF pass-blocking grade is 37.7, which ranks 69th, with his run-blocking grade of 57.0 ranking 55th.

Beyond being near the bottom of the league in PFF grades, he has also allowed 23 total pressures in pass protection, which includes three sacks and three hits allowed to opposing pass rushers. He has also been flagged for 6 penalties thus far.

The man tasked with replacing the struggling right guard is the now-healthy veteran offensive lineman, Kayode Awosika. Coming from the Detroit Lions, Awosika has played 85 snaps this season, initially starting at left guard (alongside Trey Pipkins III in the platooning situation seen early in the year), earning a 59.2 overall PFF grade, a 63.9 pass-blocking grade and a 56.6 run-blocking grade. He only has two pressures given up, none of which turned into sacks.

Chargers appear to have benched Cole Strange, if warmups were any indication. Kayode Awosika was the starting RG.



Worth noting McDaniel called the situation "fluid" and hinted at the possibility of playing both. — Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 22, 2026

Awosika has missed time due to a fibula injury, but now finds himself returning and ready to take over for the struggling Strange. Hopefully, this changeup allows for the Bolts to have a stronger protection plan for Herbert.