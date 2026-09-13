3 Bold Predictions Ahead of Chargers Week 1 Matchup Against Cardinals

Fans love the NFL season because it is so unpredictable and random. There are, of course, touchpoints to fall back on and keep things somewhat consistent, but when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers, things are very unpredictable, considering the new coordinators on both sides of the ball and the new talent added to the team.

If we were to try to predict some of these unpredictable outcomes, who are some players who could suddenly perform much above expectations?

Quentin Johnston Goes Nuclear In Week 1

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Quentin Johnston has been far from a fan favorite since his arrival in 2023, as he has been a first-round pick who has yet to see 1000 yards receiving in his career. Johnston, however, has improved mightily throughout his career and could see a major year under Mike McDaniel and his offense.

With this, I expect "QJ" to give fits to the DBs of the Cardinals and record over 100 yards and two touchdowns in his 2026 NFL debut.

Chris O'Leary's Defense Sees Unexpected Starter Pop Off

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Del'Shawn Phillips has been a recent buzzing name for the Bolts; as the official depth chart was released ahead of the 2026 NFL season, he was named the starter alongside Daiyan Henley at the linebacker position. This is due to Denzel Perryman being placed on injured reserve, missing at least four games of the season.

With this opportunity to start, Phillips, who is soon to be 30, could show that teams have never given him the opportunity he deserves on defense, as he has only been cast as a special teams ace. Look for Phillips, who is a classic thumper of a LB, to make some big plays against the Cardinals' strong offensive unit, with his matchups being from Jeremiyah Love to Trey McBride.

Omarion Hampton Will Not Lead The Team In Rushing

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Omarion Hampton in 2026 will have an elite season; that is no doubt. He will be healthy, have a healthy offensive line and will have an offensive coordinator who actually knows how to use outside run plays, something that Hampton is best at.

But as for Week 1, the bold prediction for Hampton is that he will have a slow start. He will see Walter Nolen and Roy Lopez far too often when running with the football, giving way for Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal to pick up the slack. Mitchell will have one big explosive run, leading the Chargers in rushing, leaving Hampton waiting until Week 2 to really get his big year 2 season underway.

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