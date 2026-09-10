3 Bold Predictions Heading Into Chargers' Regular Season

As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare for another season, expectations are once again high, which always seems to be a trend for the Bolts. There are plenty of questions surrounding the team, but there is also a legitimate reason to believe this squad could go all the way.

With the regular season here, these are three predictions that might be considered bold now but could look much more reasonable by the end of the year.

Chargers bold predictions

The year Herbert takes over

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert has already established himself as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks, but I believe 2026 could be the season where everything finally comes together. Herbert has dealt with injuries, offensive line problems and plenty of inconsistency around him throughout his career.

This year, the Chargers have the pieces around him to make life easier. With a talented group of playmakers, and the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Herbert should have more opportunities to play the kind of football Chargers fans have been waiting to see.

I expect Herbert to put together his best overall season yet.

If he stays healthy and consistently makes big plays while limiting mistakes, he could find himself in the MVP conversation by the end of the season.

Njoku could crash the Tight End top five

David Njoku | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the most underrated prediction of the three.

David Njoku joining the Chargers gives them another experienced weapon who can create mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Njoku has already shown throughout his career that he can be a productive receiver, and playing alongside other talented offensive weapons could create even more opportunities for him.

The biggest reason I like this prediction is the red zone. Njoku has the size and athleticism to become one of Herbert’s favorite targets when the field gets smaller. If the Chargers offense takes a significant step forward, Njoku could be one of the players to contribute that to.

I would not be surprised if he finishes the season among the NFL’s five most productive tight ends.

The Chargers are coming for the AFC West title

Tony Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the boldest prediction, but I think the Chargers have a legitimate chance to make it happen.

The AFC West is going to be competitive, and winning the division will not come easily. However, I believe the Chargers have enough talent on both sides of the ball to take control of the division.

Denver, Kansas City, and even Las Vegas can pose legit threats for the Chargers. All three teams have guys that can spoil a win. However the Bolts have the deepest roster, and have been building it for years now.

The Chargers do not need everything to go perfectly. They just need to finally put together the talent they have had for years.