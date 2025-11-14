Chargers roster move brings back a fan favorite for another chance
Every NFL fanbase has a few of those undrafted free agents per year that get lots of hype as guys who should be on the 53-man roster because they can contribute over the long term.
For the Los Angeles Chargers, one of those this year was wideout Luke Grimm.
The Chargers wound up waiving Grimm from the practice squad in October. But the Chargers announced Grimm’s return this week before they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
Justin Herbert’s wideout room could use the depth. Ladd McConkey had been on the injury report this week and Quentin Johnston is officially questionable against the Jaguars.
The Chargers’ wideout depth chart, roughly speaking, looks like so:
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Keenan Allen
- Tre Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Derius Davis
- Luke Grimm
- Dalevon Campbell
- JaQuae Jackson
Those last three names are the current players on the practice squad capable of being called up for game day or eventually fully promoted to the 53-man roster.
One has to think Grimm could be one of those going up to the 53 if an injury occurs. He’s shifty on special teams and was productive in college, scoring six receiving touchdowns in each of his last three seasons.
Grimm’s return is a welcome, small one, considering Chargers fans probably still feel the sting of letting undrafted running back Raheim Sanders get away near the start of the season. Given all that unfolded with running back injuries since, that one has yet to fade.
