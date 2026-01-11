What TV channel is Chargers vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the New England Patriots in the wild-card playoffs on Sunday night.

There, Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the No. 7 seed Chargers in the AFC will look to take down the 14-3, No. 2 seed New England Patriots and MVP contender Drake Maye.

The Chargers finished the season on a 4-2 run, resting starters in the season-finale loss to Denver, and have big injury concerns, led by running back Omarion Hampton. Herbert and the Chargers would like to shake the haunting ghosts of playoff past with a win after last year’s debacle in Houston, so they need to once again overcome a dramatic injury bug.

Given the importance and Herbert vs. Maye showdown, this one gets the primetime, Sunday Night Football treatment.

Here's where to watch Chargers vs. Patriots in the wild card playoffs:

What TV channel is Chargers vs. Patriots on today?

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, NFL+ (out of market)

How to watch online: Peacock

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

Chargers vs. Patriots radio information

Chargers vs. Patriots will be broadcast on KFI AM-640 and Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3

Chargers vs. Patriots start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Chargers vs. Patriots history

Sunday is the 47th all-time matchup, with the Patriots winning 27-17-2. They last met in Week 17 a season ago in Foxboro, a 40-7 Chargers win.

Final injury report for #Chargers and Patriots pic.twitter.com/g5tr4Vu5NP — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 9, 2026

Chargers schedule 2025

Week 1 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Win, 27-21

Week 2 at Las Vegas Raiders: W, 20-9

Week 3 vs Denver Broncos: W, 23-20

Week 4 at New York Giants: L, 21-18

Week 5 vs Washington Commanders: L, 27-20

Week 6 at Miami Dolphins: W, 29-27

Week 7 vs Indianapolis Colts: L, 38-24

Week 8 vs Minnesota Vikings: W, 37-10

Week 9 at Tennessee Titans: W, 27-20

Week 10 vs Pittsburgh Steelers: W, 25-10

Week 11 at Jacksonville Jaguars: L, 35-6

Week 13 vs Las Vegas Raiders: W, 31-14

Week 14 vs Philadelphia Eagles: W, 22-19 OT

Week 15 at Kansas City Chiefs: W, 16-13

Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys: W, 34-17

Week 17 vs Houston Texans: L, 20-16

Week 18 at Denver Broncos: L, 19-3

