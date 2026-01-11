Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers RB

The Los Angeles Chargers selected a running back in the first round to further solidify their identity as a run-first offense that wants to win tough games. Which is exactly what many consider the perfect recipe for the playoffs.

This running back was Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina, a 6' 220 bruiser who can do it all. After a few weeks as the No. 2 option in the Chargers backfield behind veteran Najee Harris, Hampton quickly thrust into the No. 1 role. He broke out in this role, showing immense burst, vision, strength and tenacity. This breakout was unfortunately short-lived as he hurt his ankle in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Hampton eventually worked his way to the Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14. He was later once again subdued by an injured ankle (on the opposite extremity) in Week 17 against the Houston Texans. This is the current injury that he has been ailing from, causing concern for his availability in the NFL playoffs.

RELATED: Chargers vs. Patriots predictions: How experts are picking NFL playoff showdown

Omarion Hampton injury update

Listed as Did Not Participate in Wednesday's Practice

Listed as Did Not Participate in Thursday's Practice

Listed as a Limited Participant in Friday's practice, leading toward optimism that he may be able to play

When asked about his status for Sunday night's playoff game, “Yeah, that’s the plan,” according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper. The Chargers also did not elevate a running back during their roster moves ahead of their playoff matchup, giving further momentum to expect Hampton to suit up and play.

With this quote, Hampton is likely to suit up, considering the stakes ahead. The major question that lies is how much play will he really receive?

Kimani Vidal gets the start vs. Patriots?

Kimani Vidal has been crucial for the Chargers' ability to even make it to the playoffs this season, with his incredible performances coming off the practice squad and subbing in for Hampton when he was injured.

Vidal himself recently came back from a minor neck injury, showing to be ineffective in the team's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. The good news was that Vidal was healthy enough to be active and play.

Moving to this playoff matchup, the expectation of Hampton playing likely leads to him getting the start, with Vidal serving as a reserve option to carry the load if the first-round rookie runner ends up not looking like himself early.

RELATED: Chargers make flurry of roster moves, revealing potential gameplan for Patriots

Chargers RB depth chart

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

With Hampton and Vidal dealing or recovering from respective injuries, seeing some of Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson is very likely in this playoff matchup. For what it is worth, Haskins played against the Patriots last season and recorded eight rushes for 30 yards (3.8 yards per carry).

The Chargers need as much firepower as they can get against the No. 2-ranked Patriots team. Hopefully, Hampton can have a repeat of his breakout Giants performance and carry the Chargers to a playoff victory.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Bad news for Chargers: Jesse Minter might be top name on market after John Harbaugh

2 Chargers still around from last playoff win will play key role vs. Patriots

Chargers keep getting backhanded compliments in NFL playoff predictions vs. Patriots

Chargers' trade acquisition has most on the line in playoffs vs. Pats