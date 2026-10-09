Chargers and Jim Harbaugh Each Receive Unflattering Review at NFL Quarter Pole

These are trying times for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the 0-4 Los Angeles Chargers. And this Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, the team will try, try again for its first victory of the season. Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos will be in town, and both of these clubs are coming off road losses to NFC West teams.

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season kicked off Thursday night at AT&T Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first victory of the season by knocking off the Dallas Cowboys, 24-16. Earlier this week, Mike Jones of The Athletic had plenty of thoughts on the first four weeks of the season. And Harbaugh and the Chargers were the subject of two topics.

Jim Harbaugh’s team have dropped the ball so far in 2026

THE SEAHAWKS DEFENSE FORCES THE GAME-WINNING FUMBLE 😤



Former Charger Uchenna Nwosu gets to Justin Herbert and gets the strip sack 💪



Seattle moves to 3-1 while Los Angeles falls to 0-4. pic.twitter.com/8T8dj0Ilel — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2026

When it came to the biggest disappointment of the NFL’s 107th campaign, the Bolts got the nod. “Winless through four weeks,” explained Jones, “the Chargers look completely lost and in no shape to contend for a third straight playoff berth under Jim Harbaugh. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel should have helped quarterback Justin Herbert reach another level while arming him with a highly creative attack. Instead, Herbert appears to have regressed, and it’s hard to find a bright spot on that side of the ball.”

The Chargers’ offense has produced just seven touchdowns in four games, and only three teams in the league have scored fewer points (67). Herbert has been sacked 12 times, thrown six interceptions lost one of his four fumbles. But the disappointing showing by the team this year has not been all of the offense.

Chargers’ defense has disappointed as well

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Los Angeles’ defense has played nearly as poorly,” added Jones. “Rather than finally getting over the first-round playoff hump, the Chargers could hit the reset button once again this offseason, if not sooner.”

But wait, there’s more. According to Jones, Harbaugh has turned in the season’s worst coaching job after four weeks of action. “As noted above, McDaniel isn’t solely responsible for Los Angeles’ struggles. The Chargers have hampered their efforts by committing 38 penalties (4th-most) and turning the ball over 10 times (tied for the league high). After each disjointed performance, Harbaugh and his players appear equally miffed over their struggles.”

Can the Bolts get off the schneid in Week 5?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a chance this week for the Chargers to snap their seven-game overall losing streak—which dates back to last season and includes the 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots—by knocking off the up-and-down Broncos at SoFi Stadium this weekend for the third straight year. They last faced Payton’s team in Week 18 at Denver last season and Harbaugh sat Herbert and other starters in a 19-3 loss.

It’s been a disastrous season to date for a team that has reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons, and there have been very few positives to date. Of course, this remains a “never-say-never” NFL these days.