Chargers' Justin Herbert explains why he won't argue with refs more
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to make a strong push towards the finish line as the last seven games of the regular season are on the horizon. Perhaps the main catalyst for their success has been Justin Herbert, who has been performing at an MVP level.
Herbert is currently second in the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11, only behind Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts. The Bolts' opponent for this weekend will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who gave them a forgettable playoff exit three seasons ago.
The main reason as to why Herbert's 2025 campaign has been impressive is due to the injuries around him. His two tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are done for the season, along with a slew of different offensive lineman being rotated in seemingly every week. During their Week 10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Herbert was sacked five times and constantly under pressure all night.
RELATED: NFL fines Steelers for dirty hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Usually a calm figure on the field, Herbert was seen arguing with referees about some of the hits he was taking. He later unveiled why he won't do that again.
Justin Herbert won't argue with refs anymore after Week 10
In ESPN's Week 11 picks and predictions, they gave an inside look as to why Herbert was argumentative in their last game.
"QB Justin Herbert was the most animated he'd been all season in Sunday's win over the Steelers, arguing with officials about different hits," Kris Rhim wrote. "He was sacked five times and pressured 12 times in the game, but he said Wednesday that he doesn't think the arguing will help him. 'If I make a big deal, odds are they're not going to call it,' he said."
RELATED: Chargers QB Justin Herbert has analysts sounding delusional trying to discredit him
In their bold prediction section for the Chargers-Jaguars matchup, they said that Herbert, "will attempt 40-plus pass attempts. The Chargers rank second in pass rate over expectation (plus-6%), per NFL Next Gen Stats, and the Jaguars' defense has induced the second-highest pass rate over expectation against it (plus-2%)."
All three experts also chose the Chargers to win and move to 8-3 on the season. It's safe to say we won't see Herbert arguing with the refs this week.
