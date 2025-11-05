Chargers missed some major opportunities at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers walked away from the NFL trade deadline having addressed their biggest and most glaring need, the offensive line.
Los Angeles, faced with the loss of left tackle Joe Alt for the season, sent a 2027 6th round pick to New Orleans for 2022 first round offensive lineman Trevor Penning.
The offensive line was the first priority for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. The amount of injuries the unit has sustained warranted immediate attention. The Chargers have sustained injuries across the entire roster and could have used help in other areas as well.
RELATED: Chargers make a deal at the buzzer, what does it mean?
What else could the Chargers have done at the trade deadline?
Los Angeles was constrained by limited resources and tradable assets. However, Joe Hortiz has managed to find creative solutions regarding trades. What other areas could they have made a move on.
Running backs
The Chargers currently have one running back on their 53-man roster. Kimani Vidal is the only running back currently on the roster with Najee Harris lost for the season, rookie Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins are both on injured reserve.
Jets running back Breece Hall would have been too costly for the Chargers with their limited capital. Other backs around the league may have been available. Players on expiring deals and diminished roles may have been options for minimal compensation such as Texans Dameon Pierce or Eagles veteran AJ Dillon.
RELATED: Chargers ignore stud RB with bargain trade price at NFL trade deadline
Defensive tackles
The emergence of rookie Jamaree Caldwell has provided an incredible boost to the room. The interior defensive line room, once having strength in its depth has been depleted with Otito Ogbonnia and Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
Jerry Jones sent Mazi Smith to the Jets as essentially an extra body in the trade for Quinnen Williams, could he have been an option to reunite with his former college defensive coordinator Jesse Minter?
The bottom line is, the Chargers did not have the cap space nor the assets to make many more moves without kicking money into future years with contract restructures. Joe Hortiz and the pro scouting staff will likely still be combing through any and all options available to improve the roster depth.
