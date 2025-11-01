Chargers’ NFL trade deadline idea is all about robbing rival Chiefs, too
Tired of hearing about how the Los Angeles Chargers should trade for a big-name running back at the NFL trade deadline to help Justin Herbert yet?
Consider one more angle that hasn’t been highlighted just yet, at least: The Chargers trading for Breece Hall might also hurt the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West race, too.
Those Chiefs, after all, have consistently popped up as a trade destination for top running backs at the trade deadline.
It’s a point raised yet again by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon while he predicts the Chargers trade for Hall:
“Not only does this keep Hall from the division-rival Chiefs, but with Najee Harris out for the season and Omarion Hampton on injured reserve, this is also arguably a necessary move for the Bolts. Tony Pollard (Tennessee) and Jerome Ford (Cleveland) are logical candidates for both the Chiefs and Chargers as well.”
Chargers, Breece Hall trade impact on Chiefs
RELATED: Chargers tabbed as NFL trade deadline fit for underrated Panthers breakout candidate
By now, most onlookers understand that Hall joining the Chargers would be a win for Herbert’s offense. Najee Harris is out for the year and first-round rookie Omarion Hampton remains on injured reserve for now.
Hall is a nice blend of effective rushing and receiving weapon, re-signing beyond 2025 is likely and a nice one-two-punch candidate with Hampton.
RELATED: Chargers have to consider blockbuster trade to become Super Bowl contenders
Now might be a good time to sabotage the Chiefs, too. Kansas City has won three games in a row and has a matching 5-3 record to the Chargers after Jim Harbaugh’s side has staggered as of late.
While it will take a little cap wizardry and losing another asset, the Chargers might want to think about the upshot of improving the roster now and into the future while keeping a weapon from arguably their biggest threat in the entire conference.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to trade for new starting tackle at Nov. 4 deadline
NFL experts make consensus prediction on Chargers Week 9 game vs. lowly Titans
Chargers' highly praised rookie fifth-round WR has more questions to answer after eight weeks
AFC West rival Raiders still have sneaky trade candidate for Chargers
Chargers' healthy scratch could signal LA's top trade asset at NFL trade deadline