Chargers Players Rising, Falling After Week 8 Loss, Impact on NFL Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 0-7, still being the only team without a win in the 2026 NFL season. With another disappointing loss added to their season, who were some players who either helped cause the loss or tried their hardest for the team to finally get a win?

Riser #1 - Isas Waxter

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While injuries are always a bad thing, one of the few positives that come from players missing time is that the players replacing them get a chance to show what they've got. Usually, these players are down the depth chart and down there for a reason, but rarely you will find a guy like Isas Waxter.

Waxter is making his first NFL start as the team's third corner, with the team missing Donte Jackson, Deane Leonard, Rodney Shelley and Derwin James all missing the game. In his first NFL start, Waxter showed major heart, showing reliable yet aggressive tackling ability while not being obviously burnt in coverage.

Waxter's statline against the Rams: Six tackles, two of which were for loss.

Faller #1 - Jake Slaughter

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Jake Slaughter was the team's second-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and one of the team's more criticized selections. It was less because of Slaughter's ability as a player and more because of the plan for him. He was expected to make the transition from center to guard and compete for a spot in camp.

Drafting a player to purposefully move him away from where he has been at his best at the collegiate level is questionable at best. Even with this, Slaughter found his way on the field, moving back to center after the Tyler Biadasz injury. Since he has taken over, there have been a plethora of rookie growing pains, with this game against the Rams being one of his worst.

Jake Slaughter got beat instantly on that 3rd & 1.



He falls due to his whiff and doesn't get back up. He stays on the ground and sulks instead.



Sounds about right for this offense. — Nate Gosney (@NateGosney) November 1, 2026

Whether it was playing poorly in the run game, missing defenders, or genuinely playing 'soft,' Slaughter was outmatched this week. The Chargers can only hope for Slaughter to improve as the season continues, as this level of play is unacceptable.

Riser #2 - Ladd McConkey

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Ladd McConkey finally had a full game back after the slew of injuries he suffered early in the season. In Week 8, he was able to have a strong game against the Los Angeles Rams and their secondary that boasts Trent McDuffie and Quentin Lake.

McConkey was the lone bright spot of the offense, earning four catches for a team-high 86 yards. If healthy, McConkey is expected to continue helping this offense try to be better than the league-worst.

Faller #2 - Elijah Molden

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Elijah Molden has been a very confounding player for the Chargers, having immense ups and downs with the team, with many of the downs being injury-related. Once signed to a new contract extension, Molden has been very hit-or-miss while on the field.

Today against the Rams, Molden had multiple crucial missed tackles, poor run fits and no splash plays in coverage. It was a rough day for the veteran safety, not performing well with his running mate Derwin James Jr. being out.

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