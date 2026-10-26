Chargers' Post-Bye Week NFL Mock Draft, 5-Round Edition

The Los Angeles Chargers are emerging from their Week 7 bye with an 0-6 record and a firm grasp on the number one overall pick now that the Miami Dolphins have won a game. Miami's win leaves the Chargers as the lone winless team remaining in the NFL.

The Chargers, as an organization, have questions to answer moving forward and towards the November 10th trade deadline. Will they continue to maintain a plan of standing pat or will they decide to sell off tradeable assets and look to the future?

The Chargers and Dolphins are the favorites to land the number one overall pick. The two teams play each other late in the season in a Week 16 matchup that could easily be the deciding factor based on the current outlook of the season. Right now the Chargers have the number one pick and let's run through that scenario in a mock draft.

2027 Mock Draft

Round 1- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

It’s not just the 200 yards and 4 TDs for Jeremiah Smith — it’s wild routes like these, at 6-4, 220, that make him such a special prospect pic.twitter.com/gnlWb2S5nX https://t.co/TyT6YVz5W9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 26, 2026

This is the easiest pick that the entire NFL world would make without hesitation. The Chargers need a top receiving option to get defenses to back off the line of scrimmage and give Justin Herbert a viable option to throw to.

Smith is a 6'3 222lb monster of a wide receiver who is generating lofty comparisons. The bottom line is Smith is one of the best wide receiver prospects we have seen in years. Smith owns several Ohio State school receiving records and stands out from a school that has sent a receiver to the NFL via the first round for five consecutive years and six total.

In the event the draft order changes, this draft class has several top wide receiver prospects who could help immediately but Smith stands alone at the top of the class.

Round 2: Cornerback Zabien Brown, Alabama

Fastest College Football Players of Week 8



2️⃣ 21.8 mph - Zabien Brown (@zabien_brown) CB Alabama #ReelSpeed



🔗 https://t.co/wwII6ki7cm pic.twitter.com/VPJazVtcHr — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 22, 2025

The Chargers have a thin cornerback room and could use an addition. Zabien Brown is a great blend of size, speed and instincts. He is not perfect with his technique but his talent is undeniable. If any coaching staff can get the most out of him and turn him into the lockdown outside corner he is capable of being, the Chargers defensive staff can get him to shine.

Round 3: Edge Rusher John Henry Daley, Michigan

In all likelihood, the Chargers will be moving forward without Khalil Mack. Tuli Tuipulotu and Akheem Mesidor will be the edge anchors and Los Angeles will need another edge rusher to fill out the room with the amount of three-edge-rusher looks they use.

John Henry Daley is cut from the same cloth as Tuipulotu and Mesidor, a high effort menace who is capable of rushing from the inside but can also win quickly. Having a high pick in each round gives the Chargers a chance at players like this.

Round 3 Projected compensatory pick: Linebacker Cade Uluave, BYU

#BYU LB Cade Uluave had 3 pressures on the final drive; was a big reason why #GoIrish QB was under duress down the stretch



The physical tools aren't outstanding but he checks boxes. Can rush / cover / shoot gaps vs the run. Green Dot guy. Reminds me of Henry To'o To'o at Alabama pic.twitter.com/aJHnHyMc04 — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) October 18, 2026

The Chargers' linebacker room is incredibly thin heading into 2027 with several veterans playing out 2026 on expiring contracts. Even if the Chargers re-sign Daiyan Henley, they will need to add to the room.

BYU's Cade Uluave has been on my radar for years going back to his freshman season at Cal. Scouts from the Chargers were a consistent presence at Cal over the past few seasons and have already visited BYU games twice in 2026. It may mean nothing but the scouts will have had eyes on him for a long time as well.

Uluave is a modern linebacker who can cover, blitz and tackle. He is also highly regarded for his leadership and football character.

Round 4: Defensive Tackle A.J Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Texas Tech DT AJ Holmes Jr. having 5 sacks in 6.5 games at 6-3, 300 is disgusting pic.twitter.com/2Kt1MVH20K — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 24, 2026

The Chargers will be lucky if A.J Holmes Jr. is available at the top of day 3. The defensive line room has been stacking strong talent in back to back drafts and is led by veteran menace Teair Tart. Holmes is one of the top rated interior rushers in the nation and brings extra juice as a rusher.

Round 5: Guard Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Will be monitor #Cincinnati LG Evan Tengesdahl throughout the rest of the season. Big, physical interior lineman who has the athleticism to cut off D-linemen on perimeter runs and powerful to create displacement and stonewall pass rushers. Pocket cleaner, never gets too… pic.twitter.com/WUecXr5Ki1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 15, 2026

I fully expect the Chargers to spend money in free agency in an attempt to solve their interior offensive line woes. However, they will also need to add more depth. Cincinnati's Evan Tengesdahl is mean and powerful interior blocker but with good movement skills. He still has some work to do as a pass protector but is a solid player with a lot to work with.