NFL fines multiple Raiders for actions against the Chargers but not for egregious hit
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders in their matchup during week 13 and sent the Raiders back to Las Vegas with a 31-14 loss. The Raiders were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.
The Raiders allowed their frustrations to boil over against their division rivals. Linebacker Elandon Roberts took several dirty shots against Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert after he returned to the game with a broken hand.
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby reached his boiling point and shoved Herbert to the ground after a play and was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The shove on Herbert was not overly aggressive but it did highlight the building frustrations of a lost season for the Raiders.
RELATED: Major update for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton spotted at Chargers practice
Crosby may not have violently hit Herbert or shoved him to the ground with ill intent. But he also had an egregious hit on the back of Chargers left guard Zion Johnson. This hit to the backside of a defenseless player had fans convinced that Crosby would be hit with a fine for his shot on Johnson.
NFL hands down punishments
The NFL announced 29 fines across the Week 13 slate of games including two fines against Raiders players. Shockingly, Roberts nor Crosby were fined for their dirty hits on Chargers players.
Linebacker Devin White was fined $6500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the 2nd quarter for taunting. White was hit for two 15-yard penalties in the first half.
RELATED: 3 reasons Chargers can take down the defending champion Eagles
Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was fined $5722 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a violent gesture also made in the 2nd quarter.
The Raiders and Chargers have a long history of tough and violent contests being division rivals. Week 13 secured the season sweep for Los Angeles over the Raiders and with the season lost, the Raiders appeared to let some of their emotions get the better of them in this game,
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to crash out of playoff race in brutal fashion
NFL insider details milestone Justin Herbert must clear to complete injury comeback
ESPN ranks Chargers' Derwin James as "best" in NFL in 2 important categories
Quentin Johnston injury watch starts for Chargers ahead of Week 14
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton sounds like he has big plans for MNF vs. Eagles
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.