NFL fines multiple Raiders for actions against the Chargers but not for egregious hit

The Los Angeles Chargers dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders in their matchup during week 13 and sent the Raiders back to Las Vegas with a 31-14 loss. The Raiders were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

The Raiders allowed their frustrations to boil over against their division rivals. Linebacker Elandon Roberts took several dirty shots against Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert after he returned to the game with a broken hand.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby reached his boiling point and shoved Herbert to the ground after a play and was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The shove on Herbert was not overly aggressive but it did highlight the building frustrations of a lost season for the Raiders.

RELATED: Major update for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton spotted at Chargers practice

Crosby may not have violently hit Herbert or shoved him to the ground with ill intent. But he also had an egregious hit on the back of Chargers left guard Zion Johnson. This hit to the backside of a defenseless player had fans convinced that Crosby would be hit with a fine for his shot on Johnson.

Maxx Crosby was getting frustrated yesterday against the #Chargers. He was flagged for shoving Justin Herbert, but this was a much dirtier play.

Watch Crosby full speed drop Zion Johnson in the back... pic.twitter.com/J8q4YTCUhK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

NFL hands down punishments

The NFL announced 29 fines across the Week 13 slate of games including two fines against Raiders players. Shockingly, Roberts nor Crosby were fined for their dirty hits on Chargers players.

Linebacker Devin White was fined $6500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the 2nd quarter for taunting. White was hit for two 15-yard penalties in the first half.

RELATED: 3 reasons Chargers can take down the defending champion Eagles

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was fined $5722 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a violent gesture also made in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders and Chargers have a long history of tough and violent contests being division rivals. Week 13 secured the season sweep for Los Angeles over the Raiders and with the season lost, the Raiders appeared to let some of their emotions get the better of them in this game,

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to crash out of playoff race in brutal fashion

NFL insider details milestone Justin Herbert must clear to complete injury comeback

ESPN ranks Chargers' Derwin James as "best" in NFL in 2 important categories

Quentin Johnston injury watch starts for Chargers ahead of Week 14