Justin Herbert gets surprise national MVP backing after dominant win over Steelers
Justin Herbert is an MVP candidate. That's where the Los Angeles Chargers are at right now, as their star quarterback has done everything and more considering the dire circumstances put in front of him.
Yes, the team upgraded the weapons around him over the offseason. That's not the issue, however, as it's the offensive line that's posed the most problems for the Chargers. An unbelievable amount of injuries, including two season-ending ones to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, have left the Chargers with backups becoming every day starters.
Herbert, despite running for his life seemingly every play, is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,610) and tied for third-most in passing touchdowns (19). There isn't another situation in the NFL like the Chargers where multiple starters on the offensive line have been lost for the season.
With Herbert's stellar season, he's garnering MVP talk, which is refreshing after an offseason where the media bashed him for the lack of postseason wins.
Justin Herbert gaining national MVP talk
Ted Nguyen of the Athletic put this post out before the Chargers' Sunday night win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbert wasn't phased against the strong Steelers defense, completing 25/34 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked five times but didn't make that an excuse.
The Chargers won handily 25-10, as the defense shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense. Herbert made sure to rise above the challenges presented in front of him and put together a remarkable performance.
Herbert's next test will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
