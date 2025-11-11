Chargers player throws shade at former head coach
The Los Angeles Chargers emphatically crushed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football. The Chargers defense dropped the hammer on the Steelers offense and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The defensive performance from Los Angeles was highlighted by veteran leader Khalil Mack. The unit as a whole relied on several young rookies during this performance including third-round defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, sixth-round safety RJ Mickens and undrafted defensive back Nikko Reed.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has not been shy nor afraid to play rookies if they earn playing time and their development fits with the Chargers on-field demands.
Los Angeles' former head coach, Brandon Staley, whom Harbaugh replaced, was widely criticized for his rookie development or lack thereof.
The Athletic's Josh Kendall questioned Staley's rookie development in October of 2023. At that point, the only rookie from the 2023 class contributing in a meaningful way was second-round edge Tuli Tuipulotu.
Following Staley's dismissal after the Thursday night 63-21 embarrassment to the Las Vegas Raiders, behind the scenes details over his tumultuous final season were revealed. ESPN's Kris Rhim wrote about the end of the road and one note highlights Staley's relationship with Henley, Staley had ignored including Daiyan's birthday in front of the team.
Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley was a third round selection in the 2023 class. Recently, while praising the 2025 rookies and their preparedness on the field, Henley lobbed a thinly veiled shot at his previous coach through his praise of his teammates by stating, "I wish I had these coaches when I was a rookie."
It appears there is still no love is lost between Daiyan Henley and his former head coach.
